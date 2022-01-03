The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 3, 2022
Wildfire destroys homes in Louisville, Colorado, surf's up at Changi, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Charley Ferrera, 8, left, and her parents, Raelynn Ferrera, center, and Joe Ferrera, walks through what remains of her grandfather's house in a neighborhood decimated by the Marshall Fire on January 2, 2022, in Louisville, Colorado. Officials reported that 991 homes were destroyed in the fire, making it the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history.
PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A group of surfers are seen surfing at this sweet spot in Changi, coined as the "longkang point" to those in the community, January 2, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
A worker carries a crane that died following an outbreak of avian flu in the lake of a nature reserve, an important bird migration destination in the Hula Valley, northern Israel, January 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against the expropriation of land by Israel, in the village of Kfar Qaddum near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim in the occupied West Bank on December 31, 2021.
PHOTO: AFP
Maurizio Palmulli aka "Mister Ok" dives into the Tiber river as part of the traditional New Year celebrations on January 1, 2022, in Rome.
PHOTO: AFP
A man looks down from Blackrock diving tower before jumping in to participate in a traditional New Year's Day swim during severe wind, in Galway, Ireland, January 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photo shows yachts moored at the Hebe Haven Yacht Club in Hong Kong’s Sai Kung area on January 2, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The 1,000 Trees shopping center in Shanghai, China, January 2, 2022. Visitors have been attracted by the unconventional appearance of the landmark shopping complex with trees planted on its pillars and balconies. Located along the Suzhou Creek, the 1,000 Trees complex includes art galleries, museums, restaurants, and entertainment sites.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Parakeets take food from a person in St James's Park, as the British Meteorological Office provisionally recorded the highest UK temperature on New Year's Day, in London, Britain, January 1, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on Jan 1, 2022, shows Siberian tiger cubs playing in the snow at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, December 29, 2021.
PHOTO: REUTERS
