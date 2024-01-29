Today in Pictures, Jan 29, 2024

Italy’s Jannik Sinner winning the Australian Open tennis tournament,  a couple kissing in the mist in Venice, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Italy's Jannik Sinner posing with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles final match on day 15 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 28. PHOTO : AFP
A couple kissing in the mist at Piazza San Marco in Venice late on Jan 27. The 2024 Venice Carnival will take place from Feb 3 to 13 and will celebrate the Orient "Marco Polo's Amazing Journey". PHOTO : AFP
Pedestrians walk across a street on a foggy winter morning at the outskirts of Amritsar, India on Jan 27. PHOTO : AFP
This image grab taken from AFPTV footage shows Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" (La Joconde) painting doused in soup after two environmental activists from the collective dubbed "Riposte Alimentaire" (Food Retaliation) hurled food at the artwork, at the Louvre museum in Paris, on Jan 28. PHOTO : AFP
A masked reveller wearing a period costume poses during the pre-opening of the carnival in Venice on Jan 27. PHOTO : AFP
Pavel Kolmakov of Kazakhstan warms up on the course during the 2024 Waterville Freestyle World Cup freestyle skiing competition on Jan 27. PHOTO : AFP
Demonstrators hold a canvas with a detail of Spanish painter Pablo Picasso's masterpiece "Guernica" depicting a mother, and wave a giant Palestinian flag during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people under the slogan "SOS Gaza", on La Concha beach in the Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on Jan 28. PHOTO : AFP
Men dressed in costumes participate in the International Festival of the Masquerade Games in Pernik, Bulgaria, on Jan 27. PHOTO : REUTERS
An aerial shot shows bullet trains at a maintenance base in Nanjing, China on Jan 26. The world's largest annual human migration is expected to set a new record of 9 billion passenger trips during the 40-day travel peak for China's Spring Festival. PHOTO : EPA-EFE

