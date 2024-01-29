The Straits Times
E-paper
Today in Pictures, Jan 29, 2024
Italy’s Jannik Sinner winning the Australian Open tennis tournament, a couple kissing in the mist in Venice, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
16 min ago
