Today in Pictures, Jan 29, 2021

Thaipusam festival in Singapore, full moon in Tirana, Albania, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
34 min ago
Devotees carrying milk pots as they entered Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road on Jan 28, 2021. Separate routes were arranged for general visitors and those carrying paal kudams, or milk pots – the only ritual allowed to go ahead this year.
A full-moon is pictured over Dajti mountain in Tirana, Albania, on Jan 28, 2021.
Thousands of Greek students take part in a rally in central Athens on Jan 28, 2021, to protest against a controversial plan to creat a special police unit for 'security' in universities.
Hotel staff getting their Covid-19 vaccine shots at a vaccination centre in Raffles City Convention Centre on Jan 28, 2021.
A woman grieving over the grave of a loved one who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus is seen at a cemetery in Bekasi on Jan 28, 2021.
Palestinian children practise parkour along a beach in Gaza City at sunset on Jan 27, 2021.
Corazzieri, of the Italian military Presidential honour guards, stand guard at the Quirinale Palace in Rome on Jan 28, 2021.
Two men take photographs at the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, on Jan 27, 2021.
A photo released on Jan 28, 2021, shows Swiss concept artists Frank and his twin-brother Patrik Riklin performing during the presentation of their "Fondation Riklin" project in Regensdorf, Switzerland, on Jan 22, 2021.
