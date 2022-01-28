The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 28, 2022
Father of twins taken by police to site where bodies were found, Spring Festival travel rush in Shanghai, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Police officers taking Xavier Yap Jung Houn, whose 11-year-old twin sons were found dead in a canal near a playground to the site where they were found. Yap, who arrived at the playground in Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah at about 3.10pm on January 22, 2022, was charged with the murder of one of his sons, Ethan Yap.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
People wearing protective masks walk at the Shanghai Railway Station, as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, following new cases of the coronavirus disease, in Shanghai, China, January 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A son and daughter embrace their father, a coronavirus disease patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward, before his intubation procedure at the Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, California, U.S., January 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke comes out from a train's carriage after angry mobs set it on fire in protests over access to railway jobs that have seen police violently disperse crowds with tear gas and baton charges, in Gaya, in the northeast Indian state of Bihar on January 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People walking at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on January 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/THADDEUS ANG
People walk through Nature Illuminated experience depicting immersive and sensorial lights and sound effects on the theme of the four seasons in the park of the Groot-Bijgaarden Castle, near Brussels, Belgium January 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Birds fly over a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus, January 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Halftime act Scooby performs during halftime of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Longhorns at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena on Jan 25, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.
PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
A model presents a creation by Viktor & Rolf during the Spring-Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on January 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
