Today in Pictures, Jan 28, 2022

Police officers taking Xavier Yap Jung Houn, whose 11-year-old twin sons were found dead in a canal near a playground to the site where they were found. Yap, who arrived at the playground in Greenridge Crescent in Upper Bukit Timah at about 3.10pm on January 22, 2022, was charged with the murder of one of his sons, Ethan Yap.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN