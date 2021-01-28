Today in Pictures, Jan 28, 2021

Seniors get Covid-19 vaccination jabs, International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Erfurt, Germany, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
31 min ago
Retired bus inspector Goh Chin Heng, 75, and his wife Tan Choon Kiat, 71, at home after getting the Covid-19 vaccination at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic on Jan 27, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
A visitor looks at portraits of Holocaust survivors in the exhibition "KZ überlebt" ("Concentration camp survives") by German photographer Stefan Hanke in Erfurt, eastern Germany, on Jan 27, 2021, the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. PHOTO: AFP
Workers clear snow at Gyeongbokgung palace in central Seoul on January 28, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Devotees lie down and pray inside coffins to trick death and improve their luck at a temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on Jan 27, 2021. vPHOTO: REUTERS
Workers restore the Cabeza de Juarez Museum, in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan 27, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Thai soldiers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect a school canteen installed with plastic dividers to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bangkok on Jan 28, 2021, ahead of the school reopening on February 1. PHOTO: AFP
People gather in front of a mural of former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, both with a set of wings, by artist sloe_motions displayed on a wall in downtown Los Angeles, California on Jan 26, 2021, as people mark the one-year death anniversary of Kobe Bryant. PHOTO: AFP
A man rides a horse in front of the pyramids of Khufu (Cheops) (L), Khafre (Chephren), at the Giza pyramids necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo, on Jan 26, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Two men walk along Rajpath amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi on Jan 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Youths exercise at the Maidan area in Kolkata on Jan 27, 2021. PHOTO: AFP