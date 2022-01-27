The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 27, 2022
US Open tennis champion Emma Raducan in Singapore, snow in Jerusalem, Israel, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in action during morning practice at Tanglin Club on January 26, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
People walk during snowstorm in Jerusalem, Israel, January 26, 2022, during a regional winter storm called 'Elpis' that has also affected Turkey and Greece.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman using a plastic bag as a cover walks outside the Beijing railway station in Beijing on January 26, 2022, ahead of the biggest holiday of the year, the Lunar New Year, which ushers in the Year of the Tiger.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo taken on January 25, 2022 shows a view of the Kongtong Mountain after a snowfall in Pingliang, in China's northwestern Gansu province.
PHOTO: AFP
Garlic Vines (Mansoa hymenaea) are seen along the sheltered walkway from Marina South Pier to the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on January 27, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Artists perform during a ceremony to celebrate India's Republic Day at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, some 35 km from Amritsar on January 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Spectators watch the light show 'Wonders' inspired by construction monuments of all world religions projected inside the Stauffacher church in Zurich, Switzerland, January 26, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A view of the work '_...Au-dela..._' by the French artist Cedric Verdure in collaboration with classes from the secondary schools of Domdidier and Kerzers (Chietres) during the sixth edition of the Light Festival (Murten Licht-Festival) at Murten, Switzerland, January 26, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man kitesurfs at a beach in Kuta on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on January 26, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Los Angeles sculptor Dan Medina has honored the anniversary of the deaths of Kobe and Gigi Bryant along with seven other passengers by placing a temporary statue of the two where their helicopter crashed two years ago today in Calabasas, California, U.S., January 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
