Today in Pictures, Jan 27, 2021

Tanjong Pagar Community Club is one of the first two community vaccination centres, protest in New Delhi, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

1 hour ago
The community vaccination centre in Tanjong Pagar Community Club, as seen in a photo taken on Jan 26, 2021, is one of the first two facilities set up for residents aged 70 and above, in the latest phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.
A farmer throws back a tear gas shell fired by the police to disperse them during a tractor rally as farmers continue to demonstrate against the central government's recent agricultural reforms in New Delhi on Jan 26, 2021.
People take part in an Invasion Day rally in Brisbane, Australia, Jan 26, 2021.
People queue up to withdraw money from a POSB ATM at Henderson CC at around 10am on Jan 27, 2021.
A woman walks past an ox installation set up ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year festivity at Yuyuan, or Yu Garden, following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Shanghai, China, Jan 27, 2021.
This aerial photo shows bullet trains parked at a station in preparation for the upcoming Lunar New Year travel peak in Nanjing, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Jan 27, 2021.
People look up at Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano, as it spews rocks and ash out for another day in Yogyakarta on Jan 27, 2021.
A photo issued on Jan 27, 2021, shows trishaw drivers attending an outdoor movie screening held by a non-governmental organization (NGO), where cash and food donation are distributed to help them get by amid a tourism slump caused by the coronavirus
Masahiko Nakayama, a manager at fridge manufacturer Kanou Reiki, checks deep freezers which will be used to store Covid-19 coronavirus vaccines, at the company warehouse in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture on Jan 26, 2021.
Elephants enjoy a rare snowstorm at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., on Jan 26, 2021.
