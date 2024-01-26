The Straits Times
The Straits Times
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Today in Pictures, Jan 26, 2024
Villagers hang noodles out to dry on a field in China, Thaipusam celebrations in Singapore, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
https://str.sg/zYPc
Villagers hang noodles out to dry in a field as they prepare for upcoming Lunar New Year markets in Huai'an, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on Jan 25.
PHOTO : AFP
A group of devotees playing traditional Indian percussions during Thaipusam at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple on Jan 25. Thousands of Hindu will walk around 3.2km from the Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple to the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple during Thaipusam this year.
ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
A model presents a creation by Zuhair Murad during the Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris, on Jan 24.
PHOTO : AFP
Malaysia's defender Dion Cools fights for the ball with South Korea's midfielder Hwang Hee-chan during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group E football match between South Korea and Malaysia at Al-Janoub Stadium in al-Wakrah, south of Doha, on Jan 25.
PHOTO : AFP
A pro-Palestinian supporter is arrested during a demonstration outside the German embassy in Nairobi on Jan 25. Police dispersed peaceful demonstrators using tear gas as they attempted a protest outside the German embassy in Nairobi against Germany's support of Israel's offensive in Gaza that has so far claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives.
PHOTO : AFP
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka poses for selfies with fans following her victory against USA's Coco Gauff after their women's singles semi-final match on day 12 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Jan 25.
PHOTO : AFP
The first batch of new recruits have their hair shaved as they set to begin one-year compulsory military service in Taiwan, after the previous four-month conscription period was extended starting 2024, in Taichung, Taiwan on Jan 25.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A balloon floats in the sky during the 44th International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland Jan 25.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A visitor looks at an art installation on display during the 'A Tide of Emotions' art exhibition by Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on January 25. The exhibition is held at the Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA) and runs until Mar 30.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A K1E1 combat tank attends live-fire drills of the Army's 17th Division at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, 25 kilometers south of the inter-Korean border in South Korea on Jan 25.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
