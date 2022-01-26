Today in Pictures, Jan 26, 2022

Walk-in vaccination begins for children aged 5 to 11, investigators seen at canal where twin boys were found dead, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
Students Amelyn Teo (second from left) and Samra Piriyeva, with their fathers Teo Yep Hao and Samir Piriyev, respectively, showing the plaster on their arms after their inoculation at Clementi Community Centre on January 25, 2022. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ GAVIN FOO
Officers in plain clothes carrying out investigations at the canal at the Greenridge Crescent playground on January 25, 2022. Two 11-year-old boys were found dead in the canal last Friday, and their father has been charged with murder. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
A winter swimming enthusiast dives into a partly frozen lake in a partly frozen lake in Shenyang, in northeastern China's Liaoning province on January 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A couple walks on a snow-covered beach in the southern costal zone of Athens on January 25, 2022, after a heavy snowfall. PHOTO: AFP
Jewish men pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City on January 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Charlotte Casiraghi rides a horse at the start of the Spring-Summer 2022 Chanel Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on January 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Visitors explore the sound dome at the House of Music, designed by Japanese architect Sou Fujimoto in Budapest, Hungary, January 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Artwork by Pitjantjatjara man Yadjidta David Miller is projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House at dawn during Australia Day 2022 celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 26, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People play basketball on a municipal basketball court painted with an image of the legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January 26, 2020 in U.S., in Balaguer, Spain January 25, 2022. REUTERS

