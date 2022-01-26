The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 26, 2022
Walk-in vaccination begins for children aged 5 to 11, investigators seen at canal where twin boys were found dead, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
