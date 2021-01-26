Today in Pictures, Jan 26, 2021

A handout photo made available by Saype shows an aerial view of a giant landart fresco by French-Swiss artist Saype, painted for the 9th step of his worldwide 'Beyond Walls' project in Philippi township, Cape Town, South Africa on 21 Jan 2021. Three frescoes were created using approximately 1,000 liters of biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. The Beyond Walls project aims at creating the largest symbolic human chain around the world, promoting values such as togetherness, kindness and openness to the world. Three frescoes representing widely different populations and realities within the city were created in Sea Point (6,000 sqm), the Philippi township (800 sqm) and the Langa township (800 sqm).

EPA