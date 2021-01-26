Today in Pictures, Jan 26, 2021

Members of a civic society use black ribbon during an anti-government protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, workers in hazmat suits sanitize themselves during a COVID-19 victims burial at Kuala Selangor, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Members of a civic society use black ribbon during an anti-government protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 Jan 2021. Hundreds of Citizen Leaders and activists were protesting against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli government's move of dissolving the House of Representatives what they call regression by PM Oli. Dozens were injured during the clash between protestors and police. EPA
Workers in hazmat suits sanitize themselves during a COVID-19 victims burial at Kuala Selangor, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 25 Jan 2021. EPA
A woman walks after a snowfall in Karkonosze mountain, near Wroclaw, Poland on 24 Jan, 2021AFP
A bird is pictured on the fence during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 25 Jan, 2021.AFP
A handout photo made available by Saype shows an aerial view of a giant landart fresco by French-Swiss artist Saype, painted for the 9th step of his worldwide 'Beyond Walls' project in Philippi township, Cape Town, South Africa on 21 Jan 2021. Three frescoes were created using approximately 1,000 liters of biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. The Beyond Walls project aims at creating the largest symbolic human chain around the world, promoting values such as togetherness, kindness and openness to the world. Three frescoes representing widely different populations and realities within the city were created in Sea Point (6,000 sqm), the Philippi township (800 sqm) and the Langa township (800 sqm).EPA
IHF Handball World Championship - Main Round Group 2 - Denmark v Croatia - Cairo Stadium Hall 1, Cairo, Egypt on 25 Jan, 2021. Denmark's Morten Toft Olsen in action with Croatia's Igor Karacic.Reuters
People walk with their dog along the beach amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in St Annes, Britain on 25 Jan, 2021.Reuters
An aerial picture shows a blanket of snow covering agricultural fields in the Tannourine area in the Lebanese mountains, on 22 Jan, 2021.AFP
The sails of the Sydney Opera House are lit up at dawn with an artwork titled 'Angwirri,' by NSW Indigenous artist and proud Yaegl woman Frances Belle-Parker during an Australia Day ceremony, in Sydney, Australia on 26 Jan, 2021.EPA
A healthcare worker is pictured at a swabbing station during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore on 25 Jan, 2021.Reuters