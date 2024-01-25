Today in Pictures, Jan 25, 2024

A flock of pigeons fly in front of the Lord Murugan Statue during the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on Jan 25. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus celebrated the annual Thaipusam festival on Jan 24, gathering in temples across Malaysia, with many displaying their devotion by piercing their bodies with hooks and skewers.

PHOTO : AFP