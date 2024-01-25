The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 25, 2024
Students taking part in a ‘Magh Snan’ or holy bath in India, massive fire in Ulaanbaatar, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
29 min ago
Published
34 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/JAimX
Students from the Swaminarayan Gurukul school take part in a 'Magh Snan' or holy bath in Ahmedabad on Jan 24.
PHOTO : AFP
Firefighters tend to a blaze at the scene of an explosion from a vehicle crash in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia on Jan 24. Six people were killed and 14 injured in a gas explosion caused by a vehicle crash in Mongolia's capital on Jan 24.
PHOTO : AFP
A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on Jan 24, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO : AFP
A journalist, dressed as the "Joker", lies on the ground in front of police members during a one-day national strike, outside the National Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan 24.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A fan wearing a mask of Al Nassr soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo waits for his appearance in a hotel lobby, in Shenzhen, China on Jan 24.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Army Service Corps 'Tornadoes' of the Indian Army participate in a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, in Bengaluru on Jan 24.
PHOTO : AFP
A spectacled bear sits on top of a tree at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria on Jan 24. The spectacled bear is the only bear native to South America and is the largest land carnivore in that part of the world
PHOTO : AFP
Models present creations by Viktor & Rolf during the Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris, on Jan 24.
PHOTO : AFP
A flock of pigeons fly in front of the Lord Murugan Statue during the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on Jan 25. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus celebrated the annual Thaipusam festival on Jan 24, gathering in temples across Malaysia, with many displaying their devotion by piercing their bodies with hooks and skewers.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top