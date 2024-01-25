Today in Pictures, Jan 25, 2024

Students taking part in a ‘Magh Snan’ or holy bath in India, massive fire in Ulaanbaatar, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Students from the Swaminarayan Gurukul school take part in a 'Magh Snan' or holy bath in Ahmedabad on Jan 24. PHOTO : AFP
Firefighters tend to a blaze at the scene of an explosion from a vehicle crash in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia on Jan 24. Six people were killed and 14 injured in a gas explosion caused by a vehicle crash in Mongolia's capital on Jan 24. PHOTO : AFP
A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on Jan 24, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. PHOTO : AFP
A journalist, dressed as the "Joker", lies on the ground in front of police members during a one-day national strike, outside the National Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jan 24. PHOTO : REUTERS
A fan wearing a mask of Al Nassr soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo waits for his appearance in a hotel lobby, in Shenzhen, China on Jan 24. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Army Service Corps 'Tornadoes' of the Indian Army participate in a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, in Bengaluru on Jan 24. PHOTO : AFP
A spectacled bear sits on top of a tree at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria on Jan 24. The spectacled bear is the only bear native to South America and is the largest land carnivore in that part of the world PHOTO : AFP
Models present creations by Viktor & Rolf during the Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris, on Jan 24. PHOTO : AFP
A flock of pigeons fly in front of the Lord Murugan Statue during the Thaipusam festival at Batu Caves on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur on Jan 25. Hundreds of thousands of Hindus celebrated the annual Thaipusam festival on Jan 24, gathering in temples across Malaysia, with many displaying their devotion by piercing their bodies with hooks and skewers. PHOTO : AFP

