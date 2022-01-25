The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 25, 2022
Car park collapses in Antananarivo, Madagascar, twin boys found dead in canal cremated, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Firefighters search through rubble after a car park housing several private cars collapsed on houses following the heavy rains of the last few days in the Ankadifotsy neighbourhood of Antananarivo, Madagascar, on January 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The hearses carrying the bodies of the 11-year-old twin boys, who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah last Friday, arriving at Mandai Crematorium on January 25, 2022. Their father has been charged with murder.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks in the snow at the Kucukcekmece district in Istanbul on January 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People walk along a bridge over a polluted area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 24, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian all-woman bikers contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) perform during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 23, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Children pose in front of "The Blue Boy" by English artist Thomas Gainsborough during a photocall at the National Gallery in London on January 24, 2022, to promote its first display in the UK since one hundred years.
PHOTO: AFP
A worker transports pots of chrysanthemums on a boat at a flower nursery in Sadec, Vietnam, on January 22, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Indonesians clean up Buddha statues at the Amurva Bhumi temple in preparation for the Chinese Lunar New Year in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 25, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man sells decorations ahead of the Lunar New Year at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, January 25, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People pose for a photo inside the upside down house, in Guatavita, Colombia, January 23, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES
