Today in Pictures, Jan 25, 2021

Trapped miners rescued in Qixia, China, Republic Day parade rehearsal in Chennai, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A picture released by Xinhua News Agency shows a trapped miner being lifted from a gold mine in Qixia City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan 24, 2021.
Cadets of Tamilnadu Police perform an acrobatic stunt during a full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade in Chennai on Jan 24, 2021.
A jogger crosses Regent Street in London in the snow on Jan 24, 2021, as the capital experiences a rare covering of snow on Sunday.
This handout picture released by UNICEF shows a resident of the Praia Nova neighbourhood in Beira walking in the water as Cyclone Eloise hits the country, on Jan 23, 2021.
A photo released on Jan 25, 2021, shows pedestrians making a dash for shelter amid heavy rain at a traffic junction in Woodlands Ring Road next to Kampung Admiralty on Jan 21, 2021.
A photo released on Jan 25, 2021, shows Mohamed Aliwa, a Palestinian youth whose leg was amputated near the knee in 2018 after he was hit by Israeli army fire during protests, showing off his parkour skills despite his disability and while on crutche
A photo released on Jan 25, 2021, shows founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hanson Robotics, David Hanson adjusting a head of a humanoid robot at the company's lab in Hong Kong, China Jan 12, 2021.
Members of an animal rights group wearing rooster masks attend a protest outside the presidential palace in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 25, 2021.
A photo released on Jan 24, 2021, shows fireflies lighting up inside a forest at Pitrufquen area, Temuco, Chile, Jan 21, 2021.
Algeria's pivot Hichem Kaabeche (C) shoots past Switzerland's goalkeeper Nikola Portner (back) during the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship match between Group III teams Algeria and Switzerland at the 6th of October Sports Hall in 6th of October
