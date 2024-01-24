The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 24, 2024
Gigantic waves at the World Surf League Nazare Big Wave Challenge in Portugal, Coldplay performing at the Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Singapore, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wKMca
Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira rides a wave during the World Surf League Nazare Big Wave Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal on Jan 22.
PHOTO : AFP
Chris Martin of Coldplay performing at the Music Of The Spheres World Tour at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 2024.
ST PHOTO : GIN TAY
Mauritania's forward #11 Souleymane Anne falls while fighting for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group D football match between Mauritania and Algeria at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Jan 23.
PHOTO : AFP
An aerial view shows tractors positioned to read "STOP !" during a farmers' protest over a number issues affecting their sector, in Maille, central France, on Jan 23.
PHOTO : AFP
Decorated Sri Lankan elephants walk during a parade at the annual Perahera festival at the historic Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka on Jan 23.
PHOTO : AFP
Ukrainian rescue workers and firefighters clear debris at the site of a missile attack in Kharkiv on Jan 23. Dozens of people were injured and two killed following an overnight aerial barrage by Russian forces targeting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the second-largest city Kharkiv.
PHOTO : AFP
Maans Abersten of Sweden crashing after colliding with Walker Robinson of USA as William Young Shing SWE leads in the Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Ski Cross during the Winter Youth Olympic Games at the Welli Hilli Park Ski Resort in Gangwon, South Korea on Jan 24.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Men from the Dogon ethnic group dance during the Ogobagna Masked Dance ceremony in Bamako, Mali on Jan 22. Due to persistent instability in the central region of the country, the Dogons annually organize a festival in Bamako called Ogobagna to share and showcase their cultural and ancestral traditions.
PHOTO : AFP
A handout picture released by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on Jan 22, shows a Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off to carry out Air Strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.
PHOTO : AFP
A model presenting a creation by Giorgio Armani Prive during the Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on Jan 23.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top