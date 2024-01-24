Today in Pictures, Jan 24, 2024

Gigantic waves at the World Surf League Nazare Big Wave Challenge in Portugal, Coldplay performing at the Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Singapore, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira rides a wave during the World Surf League Nazare Big Wave Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal on Jan 22. PHOTO : AFP
Chris Martin of Coldplay performing at the Music Of The Spheres World Tour at the National Stadium on Jan 23, 2024. ST PHOTO : GIN TAY
Mauritania's forward #11 Souleymane Anne falls while fighting for the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group D football match between Mauritania and Algeria at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Jan 23. PHOTO : AFP
An aerial view shows tractors positioned to read "STOP !" during a farmers' protest over a number issues affecting their sector, in Maille, central France, on Jan 23. PHOTO : AFP
Decorated Sri Lankan elephants walk during a parade at the annual Perahera festival at the historic Kelaniya Buddhist temple in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka on Jan 23. PHOTO : AFP
Ukrainian rescue workers and firefighters clear debris at the site of a missile attack in Kharkiv on Jan 23. Dozens of people were injured and two killed following an overnight aerial barrage by Russian forces targeting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the second-largest city Kharkiv. PHOTO : AFP
Maans Abersten of Sweden crashing after colliding with Walker Robinson of USA as William Young Shing SWE leads in the Freestyle Skiing Mixed Team Ski Cross during the Winter Youth Olympic Games at the Welli Hilli Park Ski Resort in Gangwon, South Korea on Jan 24. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Men from the Dogon ethnic group dance during the Ogobagna Masked Dance ceremony in Bamako, Mali on Jan 22. Due to persistent instability in the central region of the country, the Dogons annually organize a festival in Bamako called Ogobagna to share and showcase their cultural and ancestral traditions. PHOTO : AFP
A handout picture released by the British Ministry of Defence (MOD) on Jan 22, shows a Royal Air Force Typhoon FGR4 taking off to carry out Air Strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. PHOTO : AFP
A model presenting a creation by Giorgio Armani Prive during the Women's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris on Jan 23. PHOTO : AFP

