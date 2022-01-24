Today in Pictures, Jan 24, 2022

Bushfire in Colombia, Guatavita, Botticelli painting to be auctioned in New York, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
2 min ago
A peasant fights a bushfire in Guatavita, near Bogota, on January 22, 2022. The bushfire has destroyed dozen of hectares of native vegetation and is out of control according to local authorities. PHOTO: AFP
A painting by Botticelli entitled 'The Man of Sorrows' is displayed at Sotheby's in New York, on January 21, 2022. The work is expected to fetch in excess of 40 million US dollars at auction. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on January 23, 2022, shows a staff member spraying disinfectant at a residential area as the city starts to reopen after a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in Xi'an in China's northern Shaanxi province. PHOTO: AFP
Hindu priests conducting prayers on January 23, 2022, near the canal in Upper Bukit Timah where the bodies of two 11-year-old boys were found last Friday evening. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
A resident makes lanterns ahead of the Lunar New Year in Surabaya on January 21, 2022, as Asian communities around the world will welcome the Year of the Tiger on February 1. PHOTO: AFP
Women police personnel take selfie pictures during a rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade, in Amritsar on January 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Emiratis lead camels during the Dhafra Camel Festival in the desert near the city of Madinat Zayed, some 150 km west of the capital Abu Dhabi, on January 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People costumed as a knight in armor and Olaf from the movie "Frozen" walk in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Surfers paddle out to catch waves at Waimea Bay, Hawaii, on January 22, 2022. - Waimea Bay on the North Shore of Oahu is famous for its 30-foot (9-meter) waves. PHOTO: AFP
Spain's Rafael Nadal serves against France's Adrian Mannarino during their men's singles match on day seven of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 23, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top