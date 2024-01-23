Today in Pictures, Jan 23, 2024

Snow-covered terraced fields in southwestern Guizhou, displaced Palestinians on a beach in southern Gaza, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Aerial view showing snow-covered terraced fields and houses in Congjiang county, in China's southwestern Guizhou province on Jan 22. PHOTO : AFP
Displaced Palestinians on the beach in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Jan 21 January. More than 25,000 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Ivorian supporters react as they watch on a tv screen during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 Group A football match between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast, on a street in Korhogo, on Jan 22. PHOTO : AFP
In this aerial photo taken on Jan 21, a worker walks past incense sticks arranged in the form of a Vietnamese map in a courtyard in the village of Quang Phu Cau on the outskirts of Hanoi. PHOTO : AFP
Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in action against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the women's fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia on Jan 22. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Chinese military personnel and rescue workers search for missing victims following a landslide in Liangshui village at Zhaotong, in southwestern China's Yunnan province on Jan 22. Dozens of people were buried and eight confirmed killed when a landslide struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China. PHOTO :AFP
Cape Verde's forward Bryan Teixeira lies down as players jump, trying to intercept the ball during a free kick in the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 group B football match between Cape Verde and Egypt at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Jan 22. PHOTO : AFP
A Ghana supporter looks on during the Africa Cup of Nations 2024 Group B football match between Mozambique and Ghana at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on Jan 22. PHOTO : AFP
Kandyan performers take part in a parade during the annual Perahera festival at the historic Kelaniya Buddhist temple, in Kelaniya, Sri Lanka on Jan 22. PHOTO : AFP

