Today in Pictures, Jan 23, 2019

Labourers work at a building construction site during a sunset in Yangon; Spanish taxi drivers, many wearing yellow vests like protesters against the government in neighbouring France, march during a strike in Barcelona; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A woman holds an umbrella as she enters the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on Jan 22, 2019.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman looks on as she sits in a bus at rush hour during a cold spell in London, Britain, on Jan 22, 2019.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A monkey walks on a cable as the moon sets in the background in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Jan 22, 2019.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A worker cleans the paint-defaced Bomber Command Memorial in Green Park, London, Britain, on Jan 22, 2019.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A dog jumps to grab a snowball with its mouth in Kaufbeuren, Bavaria, on Jan 22, 2019.
PHOTO: DPA
Spanish taxi drivers, many wearing yellow vests like protesters against the government in neighbouring France, march during a strike in Barcelona to protest against regulations proposed by the authorities for Tourism Vehicles with Chauffeur on Jan 22
PHOTO: AFP
Joggers run as sleet and snow fall beside the River Thames in London, Britain, on Jan 22, 2019.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man walks his dog as the first snow of the year falls in Heiloo, Netherlands, on Jan 22, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Plastic bags cling to a tree after a storm near the Dudaim dump in Israel’s Negev desert near the Bedouin city of Rahat on Jan 20, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
Labourers work at a building construction site during a sunset in Yangon, Myanmar, on Jan 22, 2019.
PHOTO: AFP
