Today in Pictures, Jan 22, 2024
Fiery Saint Antoni festival in Spain, International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Switzerland, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
https://str.sg/nYZk
A man rides his horse through the fire during the Matxa portion of it during Saint Antoni festival in Vilanova D'Alcolea, in Castellon, eastern Spain on Jan 20. Saint Antoni festival is held every year from 16 until 18 January.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Hot-air balloons take off during the 44th International Hot Air Balloon Festival in Chateau-d'Oex, Switzerland in January 20.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
View of a gentoo (Pygoscelis papua) penguin with its breeding at the Paraiso island in the Gerlache Strait -which separates the Palmer Archipelago from the Antarctic Peninsula, on Jan 20.
PHOTO : AFP
A priest performs evening rituals on the banks of Sarayu River, in Ayodhya on Jan 21, on the eve of the consecration ceremony of a temple to Hindu deity Ram.
PHOTO : AFP
A Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed bullet train passes through the Shiodome district of Tokyo on January 21.
PHOTO : AFP
La Rochelle's South African wing Dillyn Leyds (rear) tackles Sale's English scrum-half Gus Warr (front) during the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 4 rugby union match between Sale Sharks and Stade Rochelais (La Rochelle), at the Salford Community Stadium, west of Manchester in north-west England on Jan 21.
PHOTO : AFP
This handout photograph published on the official Telegram account of the governor of the Leningrad region Aleksandr Drozdenko on Jan 21, shows rescuers working to extinguish a fire at a natural gas terminal in the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga.
PHOTO AFP
Visitors walk amid colorful candy-land themed sculptures at the Great and Grand Sweet Destination, an ice-cream cafe and theme park in Pattaya on Jan 20.
PHOTO : AFP
A person looks at photos of people who were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, at the site of the Nova festival, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Reim, southern Israel, Jan 21, 2024.
PHOTO : REUTERS
People visit an art installation at Winter Lights festival in Canary Wharf, London, Britain on Jan 21.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Today in Pictures
