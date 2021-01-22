Today in Pictures, Jan 22, 2021

River bursts its banks in Northwich, Britain, fire breaks out at world's largest vaccine producer in Pune, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
51 min ago
Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, Jan 21, 2021.
Members of a fire brigade evacuate the residents of a care home after the river Weaver burst banks in Northwich, Britain, Jan 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Smoke billows after a fire broke out inside the complex of the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, Jan 21, 2021.
Smoke billows after a fire broke out inside the complex of the Serum Institute of India, in Pune, India, Jan 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Patients follow instructions while practicing Tai Chi at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus disease, in Moscow, Russia, Jan 20, 2021.
Patients follow instructions while practicing Tai Chi at the Krylatskoye Ice Palace, which was converted into a temporary hospital for people suffering from the coronavirus disease, in Moscow, Russia, Jan 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Mendaki student Nisha Maria Isabella Mohd Faisal demonstrating a dance before (seated, from left) fellow student Nurinsyirah Muhd Herman, Mendaki deputy chairman Zaqy Mohamad and Mendaki mentor Nur Syahzanani Suhaizan at Unity Secondary School on Jan
Mendaki student Nisha Maria Isabella Mohd Faisal demonstrating a dance before (seated, from left) fellow student Nurinsyirah Muhd Herman, Mendaki deputy chairman Zaqy Mohamad and Mendaki mentor Nur Syahzanani Suhaizan at Unity Secondary School on January 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
People look at artists of the contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka performing in a bar window in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan 21, 2021.
People look at artists of the contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka performing in a bar window in Prague, Czech Republic, Jan 21, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Iraqi fishermen row their boat across flare stacks burning at the Nahr Bin Omar field, north of the southern Iraqi port of Basra, on Jan 21, 2021.
Iraqi fishermen row their boat across flare stacks burning at the Nahr Bin Omar field, north of the southern Iraqi port of Basra, on Jan 21, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People take pictures of flamingos in a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus Jan 21, 2021.
People take pictures of flamingos in a salt lake in Larnaca, Cyprus Jan 21, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A dog chases after another dog running with a squeaky ball in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Jan 21, 2021.
A dog chases after another dog running with a squeaky ball in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Jan 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Great cormorant birds perch on tree branches as the sun rises during a misty morning at Taudaha Lake, on the outskirts of the Kathmandu valley, Nepal, Jan 20, 2021.
Great cormorant birds perch on tree branches as the sun rises during a misty morning at Taudaha Lake, on the outskirts of the Kathmandu valley, Nepal, Jan 20, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE