Today in Pictures, Jan 21, 2022

Teen pilot is youngest woman to fly solo around the world, reef of giant rose-shaped corals discovered in Tahiti, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
41 min ago
Belgian-British teenage pilot Zara Rutherford, aboard her a Shark ultralight, reacts after landing back at the end of her solo round-the-world trip in her Belgian home town of Kortrijk on January 20, 2022. Rutherford becomes the youngest woman to fly solo round-the-world after a 52-country, five-continent flight. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on January 21, 2022, shows a handout picture taken on December 12, 2021, by French Photographer Alexis Rosenfeld, of a newly-discovered reef of giant rose-shaped corals at a depth of over 30 meters off Tahiti, in French Polynesia. PHOTO: ALEXIS ROSENFELD VIA AFP
A general view shows damaged buildings following volcanic eruption and tsunami, in Nuku'alofa, Tonga in this picture obtained from social media on January 20, 2022. PHOTO: BROADCOM BROADCASTING FM87.5 VIA REUTERS
Robotic dog, Rover-X, manoeuvres around a mock up of a chemical plant during a demonstration at the Home Team Tactical Centre on January 20, 2022. Equipped with sensors and cameras, the Rover-X is able to navigate the plant autonomously and send information to a remote command-and-control station (the HazMat Control Vehicle) manned by SCDF officers. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Mr Koh Lin Pin, 18, JC2 student from ACS (Independent) buying In This Together: Singapore’s Covid-19 Story, at Books Kinokuniya in Ngee Ann City on January 20, 2022. The first two years of the pandemic in Singapore are chronicled in the book written by journalists of The Straits Times. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People ride on a sled at the icy Lake Houhai on a snowy day in Beijing on January 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Artcurial auction house auctioneer Matthieu Fournier (L) flanked by Turquin auction house director Eric Turquin unveil a painting entitled 'Le panier de fraises des bois' by French painter Jean Simeon Chardin at the Turquin auction house in Paris, on January 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks through a sunflower field at Wachirabenchathat Park in Bangkok on January 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
People pass by an ice sculpture displayed as part of the International "Ice and Snow" Art Festival that runs untill February 28 at the Gorky Park in Moscow on January 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man walks at sunrise near the West Pier in Brighton, southern England, on January 20, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top