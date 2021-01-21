Today in Pictures, Jan 21, 2021

Celebrations after Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington D.C., US, explosion rocks Madrid, Spain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
2 min ago
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the balcony of the White House after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., Jan 20, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden watch fireworks from the balcony of the White House after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., Jan 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fireworks are seen above the White House and the Washington Monument at the end of the Inauguration day for US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on Jan 20, 2021.
Fireworks are seen above the White House and the Washington Monument at the end of the Inauguration day for US President Joe Biden in Washington, DC, on Jan 20, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Fire fighters work after an explosion in Madrid downtown, Spain, Jan 20, 2021.
Fire fighters work after an explosion in Madrid downtown, Spain, Jan 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A vehicle of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) patrols along the border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Jan 20, 2021.
A vehicle of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) patrols along the border wall in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., as seen from the Mexican side of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Jan 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Line maintenance supervisor Surendradas operating the engine lifter that can reduce the time taken to change aircraft engines on Jan 20, 2021.
Line maintenance supervisor Surendradas operating the engine lifter that can reduce the time taken to change aircraft engines on Jan 20, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A stuntman performs a stunt in a "Wall of Death" show at a fairground during the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on Jan 20, 2021.
A stuntman performs a stunt in a "Wall of Death" show at a fairground during the Magh Mela festival in Allahabad on Jan 20, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A Guarani indigenous man is inoculated with the Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine at the Sao Mata Verde Bonita tribe camp, in Guarani indigenous land, in the city of Marica, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on Jan 20, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pa
A Guarani indigenous man is inoculated with the Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccine at the Sao Mata Verde Bonita tribe camp, in Guarani indigenous land, in the city of Marica, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, on Jan 20, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: AFP
Workers on a forklift set up street lights in the shape of a Chinese knot ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing, China, Jan 21, 2021.
Workers on a forklift set up street lights in the shape of a Chinese knot ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing, China, Jan 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A winter swimming enthusiast jumps into a partly frozen lake in Shenyang, in northeastern China's Liaoning province on Jan 20, 2021.
A winter swimming enthusiast jumps into a partly frozen lake in Shenyang, in northeastern China's Liaoning province on Jan 20, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A picture taken on Jan 20, 2021 shows a dark cloud over the Lebanese coastal city of Jounieh, north of the capital Beirut, on a stormy day in the east Mediterranean.
A picture taken on Jan 20, 2021 shows a dark cloud over the Lebanese coastal city of Jounieh, north of the capital Beirut, on a stormy day in the east Mediterranean. PHOTO: AFP