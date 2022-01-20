The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 20, 2022
Lanterns at Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, China, Epiphany swimming competition in Mitrovica, Kosovo, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/wA4r
This photo taken on January 19, 2022, shows people looking at a tiger lantern at a lantern show in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, ahead of the Lunar New Year.
PHOTO: AFP
Kosovo Serbs swim in the cold water of the Gazivoda lake as part of the traditional Epiphany swimming competition, near the town of Zubin Potok, in northern Mitrovica, on January 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows a view of battle groups and a vehicle park in Yelnya, Russia, January 19, 2022. Tensioins between Russia and Ukraine are at their highest in many years, as Russian troop build-up near the two nations borders raise fears that Russia could launch an invasion.
PHOTO: MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA EPA-EFE
Children play in the snow on a frozen canal at the Beijing Olympic Park in Beijing on January 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Israelis swim in a hot spring during a snow storm near Merom Golan Kibbutz in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, on January 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
President Halimah Yacob and Ustaz Muhd Aizat Zulkifli (foreground, with lanyard), Assyakirin Mosque’s head of social and community care, speaking yesterday to two seniors who have been living at the mosque under the Safe Sound Sleeping Places programme, January 19, 2022. The 71-year-old (in blue and white shirt) has been at the mosque for seven months, while the 76-year-old has been there four months.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A woman is seen using her handphone at Toa Payoh HDB Hub on January 19, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
The new project 'Emergence' by artist Odonata, is on display in Geneva, Switzerland, January 19, 2022, as one of the new light installations of the Geneva Lux Festival.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Supporters of Australia's Samantha Stosur watch her women's singles match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on day four of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Canada's Denis Shapovalov serves against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo during their men's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel here
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top