Today in Pictures, Jan 20, 2022

President Halimah Yacob and Ustaz Muhd Aizat Zulkifli (foreground, with lanyard), Assyakirin Mosque’s head of social and community care, speaking yesterday to two seniors who have been living at the mosque under the Safe Sound Sleeping Places programme, January 19, 2022. The 71-year-old (in blue and white shirt) has been at the mosque for seven months, while the 76-year-old has been there four months.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG