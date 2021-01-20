Today in Pictures, Jan 20, 2021

Covid-19 memorial in Washington, D.C., US, Malaysian Prime Minister visits quarantine facility, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, from right, wife Jill Biden, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff stand at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during a Covid-19 memorial to lives lost, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Jan 19, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
This handout photo from Malaysia's Department of Information taken and released on Jan 19, 2021 shows Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin waving to people positive of the Covid-19 coronavirus at a quarantine facility in the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang, outside Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Front-line workers entering the former Hong Kah Secondary School, which is now being used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre, on Jan 19, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Members of the US National Guard walk past the US Capitol on Jan 19, 2021 in Washington, DC, ahead of the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. PHOTO: AFP
A handout photo made available by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) showing members of the Fire Brigade and Civil Defense put out a fire that erupted after a tanker explosion at the Syrian Company for Transporting Crude Oil in Homs province, Syria, Jan 19, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
A man wearing face mask walks by a new work by Italian street artist TvBoy named "The three Vaccines" depicting The Three Graces painting by Italian painter Raphael, in Barcelona on Jan 19, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Fishermen stand on rocks during a storm in the Mediterranean sea, during a third national COVID-19 lockdown in Ashkelon, Israel, on Jan 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A handout photo made available by international organization Animals Asia shows Y Ti, a mahout, bathing Thong Kham, one of the two elephants rescued in Binh Thuan province in the 90s then transferred to Dak lak, in Dak lak elephant conservation center (ECC), in Yok Don district, Dak Lak province, Vietnam Jan 19, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA EPA-EFE
People enjoying a new perspective on things through this giant telescope on the Asian Civilisations Museum Green on Jan 19, 2021. Ways Of Seeing was produced by architecture studio Zarch Collaboratives and is one of the highlights of this year’s Light to Night Festival in the Civic District. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
This photograph taken on Jan 18, 2021 shows a visitor in Son Doong cave, one of the world's largest natural caves, during a tour in central Vietnam's Quang Binh province. PHOTO: AFP