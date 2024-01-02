The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 2, 2024
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un posing for a commemorative photo with some children in Pyongyang, New Year’s day earthquake in Japan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
10 min ago
This picture released on Jan 2, shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) posing for a commemorative photo with children at a spring festival gathering of children and students at the Mangyongdae Student Youth Palace in Pyongyang.
PHOTO: AFP
Aerial photo shows smoke rising from an area following a large fire in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture in Japan on Jan 2, a day after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture.
PHOTO : AFP
Poland's Dawid Kubacki soars through the air during the first round of the Four-Hills FIS Ski Jumping tournament (Vierschanzentournee) in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany on Jan 1.
PHOTO : AFP
Revelers take part in the annual L-Street Brownies cold water plunge at M Street beach on New Year's Day on Jan 1, in Boston, Massachusetts. The plunge on New Year's day dates back over 100 years in Boston.
PHOTO : AFP
Fishermen sit on a pier next to their boats on the New Year's holiday in Surabaya, Indonesia on Jan 1.
PHOTO : AFP
Former lifeguard Marco Fois dives the 17-metre plunge off the Ponte Cavour into the Tiber river as part of the traditional New Year celebrations on Jan 1.
PHOTO : AFP
Fans and spectators cheer as two bulls take part in a fight during a traditional bullfighting tournament in Malinya Stadium, near Kakamega on Jan 1. Bullfighting is a popular cultural practice in some areas of Western Kenya, particularly in Kakamega County.
PHOTO : AFP
Members of the indigenous Gurung community wearing traditional attire dance on the occasion of 'Tamu Lhosar' festival marking the commencement of Gurung new year in Kathmandu on Dec 31.
PHOTO : AFP
A surgeon operates on a patient in a surgery operating theatre at the European Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 31, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
PHOTO : AFP
Today in Pictures
