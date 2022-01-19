The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 19, 2022
Hong Kong culls thousands of hamsters over links to a coronavirus cluster, crypto ATMs removed in compliance with MAS' new guidelines, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/wQ99
A worker with Hong Kong's Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department disinfects the Little Boss pet store in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Hong Kong, suspecting that imported hamsters may have spread Covid-19 to humans, ordered the culling of thousands of the small mammals, closed shops selling them and sent more than 100 pet shop visitors into quarantine camp as part of its increasingly fervent quest to eliminate the virus.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Following the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s new guidelines to rein in crypto service providers, fintech firm Deodi’s Bitcoin Exchange ATM at Sim Lim Square was removed on January 18, 2022. Deodi also removed another ATM at Hong Lim Complex on the same day.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
The suspension of operations at Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2), seen in a photo taken on January 18, 2022, has been extended indefinitely, with air traffic still a fraction of what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
The BL 6-inch Mark VII gun display at Fort Siloso on Sentosa, January 18, 2022. Fort Siloso on Sentosa has been put up for gazetting as a national monument.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND FOO
Serbian Orthodox faithfuls swim in the cold water of the Sava river, to mark the upcoming Epiphany, cleaning themselves with water deemed holy for the day, in Belgrade, on January 18, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A 'palace guard' stands for tourists in front of the snow-covered Gyeongbokgung Palace in central Seoul on January 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A jogger passes through a beam of sunlight in front of the U.S Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Amber hunters gather amber on the Baltic Sea coast in the town of Pionersky in Kaliningrad region, Russia January 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ivan, a tourist from Russia, takes a selfie at Mai Khao Beach as a plane takes off from Phuket International Airport in Phuket, Thailand, January 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman jogs with her dog during a snowfall in Montreal, Quebec on January 17, 2022. - Millions across America's east coast and Canada's southeastern provinces hunkered down as a major winter storm continued Monday morning, disrupting travel and cutting power to thousands of homes.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES