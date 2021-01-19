Today in Pictures, Jan 19, 2021

Goods on trailer lorry hits flyover, torrential rain batters Cochabamba, Bolivia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures

Published
1 hour ago
Goods in a trailer lorry wedged beneath the flyover on Ayer Rajah Expressway, just after the Clementi Avenue 2 exit, on Jan 18, 2021. The incident blocked all but one lane on the expressway towards the Marina Coastal Expressway, causing congestion for hours. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JOYCE FANG
Wenseslao Romero, a worker of a poultry farm, is seen amid the damages caused by heavy rains in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on Jan 18, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Tunisian security forces fire tear gas as protesters block a street in the Ettadhamen city suburb on the northwestern outskirts of Tunis on Jan 18, 2021, amidst a wave of nightly protests in the North African country.PHOTO: AFP
Migrants who arrived in caravan from Honduras on their way to the United States, are seen as security forces try to disperse them in Vado Hondo, Guatemala, on Jan 18, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Relatives of patients hospitalised or receiving healthcare at home, who are mostly suffering from the coronavirus disease , gather to buy oxygen and fill cylinders at a private company in Manaus, Brazil, Jan 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Dozens of crocodiles are seen in an inactive farm in the Jordan Valley near the Israeli Petzael settlement in the West Bank on Jan 18, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo issued on Jan 19, 2021, shows Kyuta Kumagai, 10, warming up with other boys before training, at Komatsuryu sumo club in Tokyo, Japan, August 23, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A migrated Great cormorant bird catches a fish at Taudaha Lake, on the outskirts of capital Kathmandu, Nepal, Jan 18, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man takes a dip in the icy waters of the Istra river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Istra in the Moscow Region, Jan 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo issued on Jan 19, 2021, shows a field of leeks bathed in red and blue LED lights in the Dutch town of Lelystad, as part of artist Daan Roosegaarde's new project "Grow", intended to honour farmers and inspire them to experiment with LED technology as a supplement to natural light for crops, Netherlands, Nov 11, 2020. PHOTO: STUDIO ROOSEGAARDE VIA REUTERS