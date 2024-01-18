Today in Pictures, Jan 18, 2024

A colourful supporter attending an Africa Cup of Nations football match, a gaggle of geese receiving a priest’s benediction in Spain, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A DR Congo's supporter reacts during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group F football match between DR Congo and Zambia at Stade Laurent Pokou in San Pedro, Ivory coast on Jan 17. PHOTO : AFP
A gaggle of geese walk to receive a priest's benediction during the 'Beneides' (Benedictions in Majorcan language) traditional ceremony of blessing animals that marks the day of San Anton (Saint Anthony), the animals' patron saint, in Muro, on the Spanish Balearic island of Majorca, on Jan 17. PHOTO : AFP
Members of the media taking photos of Transport Minister S Iswaran leaving the State Courts on Jan 18. ST PHOTO : KELVIN CHNG
Participants light candles to commemorate the victims of the Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day at a memorial gathering to mark the 29th anniversary of the "Great Hanshin Earthquake" in nearby Kobe, in the city of Itami, Hyogo Prefecture on Jan 16. PHOTO : AFP
Myanmar Hindu devotees try to control a bull during the annual bull taming 'Jallikattu' festival in Kyauktan township on the outskirts of Yangon on Jan 17. PHOTO : AFP
A woman takes video of sculptures by Yue Minjun in Morton Park during a snow storm in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Jan 17. PHOTO : REUTERS
Aerial shot of the Gyeongbok Palace covered with snow, in downtown Seoul, South Korea on Jan 17. PHOTO EPA-EFE
Lebanon's defender #13 Khalil Khamis challenging for the ball with China's midfielder #18 Dai Wai-tsun during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group A football match between Lebanon and China at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha on Jan 17. PHOTO : AFP

