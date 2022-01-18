The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 18, 2022
Container truck overturns on road in Bedok, Thaipusam celebrations in Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A 42-year-old man was sent to hospital after the container truck he was driving overturned in front of a coffee shop after entering a narrow road in Bedok Reservoir View meant for smaller vehicles, January 17, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
Devotees making milk offerings at the sanctum of Sri Thendayuthapani Temple during Thaipusam celebrations, January 18, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID
Chinese New Year tiger-themed decorations in Dover Crescent, January 16, 2022. Mr Mark Tham (in red), 73, has decorated the lift lobby outside his Housing Board unit every Chinese New Year since he moved into the block in 2010. About eight families in the neighbourhood, including Anthony Yip (in white), 75, and Mr Kenneth Tan (in orange), 59, chip in whenever he needs help.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A dog sits in the pews of a Catholic church on the day of Saint Anthony, the patron saint of domestic animals, in Mexico City, Mexico, January 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People stand beside St Michael's Tower as they watch the full moon, sometimes known as a "Wolf Moon", rise behind Glastonbury Tor in Glastonbury, Britain, January 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A person stands on the hillside of Glastonbury Tor as they watch the full moon, sometimes known as a "Wolf Moon", rise, as viewed from Glastonbury, Britain, January 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors wear traditional hanbok dress as they walk on the grounds of the Gyeongbokgung Palace after a snowfall in Seoul on January 17, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test-fire of a tactical guided missile under a plan of the North Korean Academy of Defense Science at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 17, 2022.
PHOTO: KCNA VIA EPA-EFE
A picture taken on January 17, 2022 shows "The Enigma", a 555.55 carat black diamond, at Sotheby's in the Gulf emirate of Dubai.
PHOTO: AFP
Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a return against Marcos Giron of the US during their men's singles match on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 17, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES