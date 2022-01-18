Today in Pictures, Jan 18, 2022

Chinese New Year tiger-themed decorations in Dover Crescent, January 16, 2022. Mr Mark Tham (in red), 73, has decorated the lift lobby outside his Housing Board unit every Chinese New Year since he moved into the block in 2010. About eight families in the neighbourhood, including Anthony Yip (in white), 75, and Mr Kenneth Tan (in orange), 59, chip in whenever he needs help.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI