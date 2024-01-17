The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 17, 2024
Wildlife veterinarians attempting to move a sedated rhino out of the water in Kenya, 300 miniature pianos on display in Poland, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
19 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/JqBJT
Wildlife veterinarians and members of the capture team from the Kenya Wildlife Service attempting to move a sedated rhino out of the water and to safety during a capture and translocation operation of rhinos in Nairobi National Park on Jan 16.
PHOTO : AFP
Toy pianos on display in the Toy Piano gallery by originator Pawel Romanczuk in Wroclaw, Poland, on 16 Jan. The gallery features more than 300 toy pianos, as well as grand pianos.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Visitors viewing a light projection titled ‘Embroidered Landscapes’ by SISTRUM, an interdisciplinary collective of sound designer Ramesh Krishnan, graphic designer Lim Shu Min and architect Laura Miotto, at Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall during a media preview of Light to Night Singapore 2024 on Jan 16.
ST PHOTO : KEVIN LIM
Participants try to control a bull during an annual bull-taming festival 'Jallikattu' in Palamedu village on the outskirts of Madurai on Jan 16.
PHOTO : AFP
An aerial view shows snow covering St James Church and houses in Birkenhead, northwest England, on Jan 16.
PHOTO : AFP
Mauritania's defender #20 Ibrahima Keita clashes with Burkina Faso's forward #15 Abdoul Tapsoba during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group D football match between Burkina Faso and Mauritania at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast on Jan 16.
PHOTO : AFP
Hindu pilgrims aboard a boat at the confluence of River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal wait to depart after attending the Gangasagar mela in Sagar Island, some 150 kms of South of Kolkata on Jan 16.
PHOTO : AFP
Sikh holy men known as 'Panj Pyare' hold swords as they escort a priest (C) carrying the Sikh holy book 'Guru Granth Sahib' during a religious procession on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Jan 16.
PHOTO : AFP
A donkey cart drives past a collapsed building in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Jan 16, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top