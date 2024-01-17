Today in Pictures, Jan 17, 2024

Wildlife veterinarians attempting to move a sedated rhino out of the water in Kenya, 300 miniature pianos on display in Poland, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Wildlife veterinarians and members of the capture team from the Kenya Wildlife Service attempting to move a sedated rhino out of the water and to safety during a capture and translocation operation of rhinos in Nairobi National Park on Jan 16. PHOTO : AFP
Toy pianos on display in the Toy Piano gallery by originator Pawel Romanczuk in Wroclaw, Poland, on 16 Jan. The gallery features more than 300 toy pianos, as well as grand pianos. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Visitors viewing a light projection titled ‘Embroidered Landscapes’ by SISTRUM, an interdisciplinary collective of sound designer Ramesh Krishnan, graphic designer Lim Shu Min and architect Laura Miotto, at Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall during a media preview of Light to Night Singapore 2024 on Jan 16. ST PHOTO : KEVIN LIM
Participants try to control a bull during an annual bull-taming festival 'Jallikattu' in Palamedu village on the outskirts of Madurai on Jan 16. PHOTO : AFP
An aerial view shows snow covering St James Church and houses in Birkenhead, northwest England, on Jan 16. PHOTO : AFP
Mauritania's defender #20 Ibrahima Keita clashes with Burkina Faso's forward #15 Abdoul Tapsoba during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group D football match between Burkina Faso and Mauritania at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast on Jan 16. PHOTO : AFP
Hindu pilgrims aboard a boat at the confluence of River Ganges and the Bay of Bengal wait to depart after attending the Gangasagar mela in Sagar Island, some 150 kms of South of Kolkata on Jan 16. PHOTO : AFP
Sikh holy men known as 'Panj Pyare' hold swords as they escort a priest (C) carrying the Sikh holy book 'Guru Granth Sahib' during a religious procession on the occasion of the birth anniversary celebrations of the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Jan 16. PHOTO : AFP
A donkey cart drives past a collapsed building in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip, on Jan 16, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. PHOTO : AFP

