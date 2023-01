A hairdresser replaces the hair on the wax figure of French actress and comedian Mimie Mathy in the facilities dedicated to the restoration of statues at the Grevin Museum in Paris, France. The wax museum was founded in 1882 by the journalist Arthur Meyer, the sculptor Alfred Grevin and the economist Gabriel Thomas and houses wax statues of various French and foreign personalities. Six months are necessary to create each wax figure.

PHOTO - EPA-EFE