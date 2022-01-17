The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 17, 2022
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic deported from Melbourne, Australia, thieves loot items from passing freight trains in California, US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Published
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic walks at Dubai Airport after the Australian Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 17, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Local resident Luke Mines takes photos as he looks at the mess on railway tracks littered with the remains of items stolen from passing freight trains, in Los Angeles. California. U.S., January 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view shows capsized boats believed to be affected by the tsunami caused by an underwater volcano eruption on the island of Tonga in the South Pacific, in Muroto, Kochi prefecture, Japan, January 16, 2022.
PHOTO: KYODO VIA REUTERS
A Palestinian municipal worker helps UNRWA school pupils cross a flooded street in the heavy rain in Gaza City, on January 15, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A group of neighbours skate at an outdoor ice rink built across the yards of three houses during cold weather in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada January 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
About 500 migrant workers from dormitories in Sungei Kadut and Kranji celebrated the Hindu festival of Pongal at Kranji Recreation Centre on January 16, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
People run away from fireworks exploding around them next to a traditional "torito" (little bull) -made of paper, wood and fireworks- during the Cristo Negro celebration outside Guarda Viejo church, in Guatemala City on January 15, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken on January 15, 2022, shows youth rehearsing for a lion dance in Bogor ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year of Tiger.
PHOTO: AFP
Shinto believers of the Kanda Myojin Shrine take a bath in cold water to purify their souls and bodies during a New Year ritual in Tokyo on January 15, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Rudi, a Spotted Bengal cat is held by his owner before being judged at the 46th Championship Short Haired Cat Society Show, organised by the Governing Council of the Cat Fancy at the Sports Connexion in Coventry, Britain, January 15, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
TODAY IN PICTURES