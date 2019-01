Handout picture released by the Global Wildlife Conservation taken on Dec 13, 2018 showing Julliet, a Sehuencas water frog rediscovered in the wild in Bolivia, seen here during her quarantine as she acclimates to her new environment at the Museo de Historia Natural Alcide d’Orbigny in Cochabamba, Bolivia. On a recent expedition to a Bolivian cloud forest, Global Wildlife Conservation and the Museo de Historia Natural Alcide d’Orbigny rediscovered the Sehuencas water frog in the wild, including Juliet, who will play a critical role in saving her species from extinction. Juliet will be introduced to Romeo, previously the last-known Sehuencas Water Frog, who has lived at the museum for the last 10 years. No frogs of this species have been seen in the wild during that time, until now.

PHOTO: AFP