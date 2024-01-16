The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 16, 2024
Devotees at the Maghe Sankranti festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, a model walking the runway at the Zegna collection show in Milan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
1 min ago
Published
21 min ago
Devotees walk beside a priest (C) dressed as 'Dipankar Buddha' during a religious procession on the occasion of Maghe Sankranti festival in Bhaktapur on the outskirts of Kathmandu on Jan 15.
PHOTO : AFP
A model walks the runway at the Zegna collection show during the Milan Fashion Week Menswear Autumn/Winter 2024/2025 on Jan 15.
PHOTO : AFP
Supporters wave flares in the stands during a pyrotechnics display prior to the French L1 football match between RC Lens and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, northern France on Jan 14.
PHOTO : AFP
A Barbijo penguin (Pygoscelis antartica) swimming at the Gerlache Strait, which separates the Palmer Archipelago from the Antarctic Peninsula, on Jan 15.
PHOTO : AFP
Goods carrier trucks parked along a street wait to enter Pakistan, near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Nangarhar province on Jan 15.
PHOTO : AFP
Driftwood sculptor James Doran-Webb installing his latest piece in Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay on Jan 14, in time for CNY. The Bearer of Infinite Blessings is a 6m-tall dragon sculpture weight
approximately 2600 kg, constructed entirely from dead wood and recycled steel
ST PHOTO : KELVIN CHNG
An Algeria supporter gestures ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group D football match between Algeria and Angola at Stade de la Paix in Bouake on Jan 15.
PHOTO : AFP
Restoration experts look at one of the twelve angel statues sculpted by Lorenzo Bernini that adorn Sant'Angelo bridge, on Jan 15.
PHOTO : AFP
US President and Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a watch party during the 2024 Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa, on Jan 15.
PHOTO: AFP
Jordan's players celebrate with their midfielder #13 Mahmoud al-Mardi after scoring their third goal during the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group E football match between Malaysia and Jordan at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, south of Doha on Jan 15.
PHOTO : AFP
Today in Pictures
