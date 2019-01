A reveler jumps over an open fire during the traditional mask burning on the second day of a carnival procession through the village of Vevcani, on January 14, 2019. The Vevcani Carnival is said to be 1.400 years old and is held every year on the eve of the feast of Saint Basil, which also marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Julian calendar, observed by the Macedonian Orthodox Church.

PHOTO: AFP