Today in Pictures, Jan 15, 2024

People walking in front of an artwork during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, tourists walking over a wooden bridge in the Republic of North Macedonia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
People walking in front of a screen displaying artificial intelligence (AI) generated artwork by Turkish-American media artist Refik Anadol inside the Congress Center on the eve of the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland on Jan 14, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Tourists walking over a wooden bridge at Ohrid Lake on a very cold and sunny day in Ohrid, Republic of North Macedonia on Jan 14, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man adjusting his photographic equipment near Keflavik, Iceland, as the plumes of smoke rise during a volcanic eruption near Grindavik, on Jan 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A man with ice skating shoes playing with his dog on the frozen Old Danube River in Vienna, Austria, on Jan 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
An Indian monk taking a holy dip during Ganga Sagar annual fair at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, Eastern India, Jan 14, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Unai Biel Lara (right) of Spain vying for the ball with Francesco Di Fulvio of Italy (left) during the semi-final match Spain vs Italy at the LEN Men's European Water Polo Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan 14, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Prince Abdul Mateen and Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah walking down the aisle during their wedding reception at Istana Nurul Iman in Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan on Jan 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Voters looking for their names on the voters' roll at a polling station in Moroni, Comoros on Jan 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A man practicing ice bathing in the frozen Old Danube River in Vienna, Austria, on Jan 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Villagers participating in a community fishing event on the occasion of 'Bhogali Bihu' festival to mark the end of harvesting season, on a foggy winter morning at Bamuni lake, some 40 kms from Guwahati in India's Assam state on Jan 14, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top