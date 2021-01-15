Today in Pictures, Jan 15, 2021

Surfers hit the waves in Changi beach, earthquake strikes Sulawesi island in Indonesia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
35 min ago
Surfers in Singapore who have been thwarted in chasing the waves overseas by Covid-19 travel restrictions have been flocking to one of the known surf spots in the country. Around 20 surfers were seen there – a beach near the National Service Resort & Country Club in Changi, on Jan 14, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JOEL CHAN
Rescuers search for survivors at the Mitra Manakarra hospital in Mamuju city on Jan 15, 2021, where as many as 20 patients and staff are trapped beneath the rubble after the hospital was flattened when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island. PHOTO: AFP
An Indonesian Military aircraft CN-235 is seen during the search and rescue operation for Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, at the sea off the Jakarta coast, Indonesia, Jan 14, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a ceremony for the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea Jan 14, 2021 in this photo supplied by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA). PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
An employee moves coffins, some marked with "infection risk" as others have "corona" scrawled in chalk, in the mourning hall of the crematorium in Meissen, eastern Germany, on Jan 13, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: AFP
Restaurant owners and their staff make noise to protest against restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, outside a restaurant in central Stockholm, Sweden, on Jan 14, 2021. PHOTO: TT NEWS AGENCY VIA AFP
A woman walks through chunks of ice on the frozen Kapchagay reservoir outside Almaty, Kazakhstan Jan 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Snowy vineyards are seen during heavy snowfall in Eisental near Baden-Baden, southern Germany, on Jan 14, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Smooth-coated otters frolicking near The Promontory@Marina Bay on Jan 14, 2021. It is the largest otter in Southeast Asia, and is named after its velvety smooth coat. It is a mammal, often spotted in our mangroves, mudflats and coastal areas, where it forages for clams, fish, and other small creatures. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI