Today in Pictures, Jan 14, 2022

Snow monkeys in Hakodate, Japan, mass coronavirus testing in Tianjin, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Japanese Macaques, also known as Snow Monkeys, gather to soak in a hot spring at Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hakodate, on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido January 14, 2022, in this photo taken by Kyodo. PHOTO: KYODO VIA REUTERS
An aerial view shows people lining up at a nucleic acid testing site during the second round of mass testing for the coronavirus disease, after local cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Tianjin, China, January 12, 2022. PHOTO: CHINA DAILY NEWS VIA REUTERS
A boy uses a plastic sheet to shelter from the rain at the Gangasagar Mela on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a day considered to be of great religious significance in Hindu mythology, at Sagar Island, around 150 kms south of Kolkata on January 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the port authority and the Coast Guards throw a wreath in the waters of Punta Gabbianara off the port of Giglio on January 13, 2022, the spot where the Costa Concordia cruise ship ran aground and keeled over off Giglio island, Tuscany, ten years to the day after the shipwreck. PHOTO: AFP
A child uses a hand tractor to plough a paddy field in Nisam, Northern Aceh province on January 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on January 14, 2022, shows ARP trainees creating a "sand storm" as the morning training concludes during the last week of a ten-week program to become members of the Taiwan navy's elite Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol unit, at Zuoying navy base, Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, December 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Children wearing masks watch the carnival procession from a window of their house on the first day of a carnival celebration marking the Orthodox St. Vasilij Day in the village of Vevcani, Republic of North Macedonia, January 13, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Artist Victoria Hunt performs "Thaw" atop an "iceberg" suspended above Sydney Harbour and in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge as part of the 2022 Sydney Festival in Sydney on January 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A woman walks past a snow sculpture of tigers at Qipanshan mountain scenic area in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on January 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A fisherman throws his net in the Shatt al-Arab waterway in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, on January 13, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

