Today in Pictures, Jan 14, 2022
Car catches fire outside Maris Stella High School, O-level results released, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
33 min ago
A black Mercedes-Benz burst into flames outside Maris Stella High School along Bartley Road at about 7.30am today, January 13, 2022, minutes after its driver and her son sensed that something was amiss and left the vehicle.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
SCDF firefighters responding to the blazing vehicle outside Maris Stella High School along Bartley Road on January 13, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Punggol Secondary School students Akash (left) and Yashwanth congratulating each other after receiving their O-level results on January 13, 2022.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
A tunnel-boring machine breaking through half a metre of concrete retaining wall at Cantonment Station to mark the completion of tunnelling works for the Circle Line extension from HarbourFront to Marina Bay on January 13, 2022. With the extension, which is slated to open in 2026, the Circle Line will have 33 stations spanning 40km.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN
A long queue at POSB ATMs at Toa Payoh Hub on January 12, 2022. Long queues of mostly elderly people were seen outside banks and pop-up ATMs for the collection of new dollar notes ahead of Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb 1.
PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Members of the public receive Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at a community testing facility in the Tuen Mun area of Hong Kong, China, on January 13, 2022.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A Palestinian youth sets a beach umbrella on the shore off of Gaza City, on January 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Flower vendors sell garlands in the market ahead of the Makar Sankranti harvest festival in Bangalore on January 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Visitors at the Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 12, 2022.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Seagulls fly at sunrise at Mumbai's harbour on January 13, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES