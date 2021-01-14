Today in Pictures, Jan 14, 2021

Wild boar spotted at Lorong Halus, National Guards rest inside Capitol Building in Washington D.C., US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
45 min ago
A wild boar spotted at Lorong Halus on on Jan 12, 2021. NParks says feeding and irresponsible discarding of food may lead the animals to associate humans with food. This raises the likelihood of them seeking humans and may see them wandering in urban areas such as roads. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND FOO
Members of the National Guard take a rest in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, Jan 13, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Police at the scene of a traffic accident including two buses, due to heavy snowfall, north of Kristianstad, Sweden, Jan 13, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A police officer and a member of the Malaysian Army wear protective masks at a checkpoint during a nationwide state of emergency in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Jan, 13, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Rioters set a barricade on fire demanding justice for Ibrahim, in Brussels, Belgium, Jan 13, 2021. The 23-year-old man died on Jan 9 in a hospital after police brought him there about one hour after his arrest in Brussels North police zone. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Bulgarian dancers wearing costumes perform a ritual dance with flaming torches during the Kukeri Carnival in the village of Dolna Sekirna, western Bulgaria, on Jan 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, Jan 13, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Villagers participate in a community fishing event during Bhogali Bihu harvest celebrations at Goroimari Lake in Panbari on Jan 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The Thaiboat quayside restaurant offers heated igloos for guests, in the Sodermalm area of Stockholm, Sweden, Jan 13, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A grey seal pup is seen on Horsey Gap beach, near Horsey, on the Norfolk coast, Britain Jan 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS