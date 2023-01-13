Today in Pictures, Jan 13, 2023

A handout picture released on Jan 11, 2023 by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) showing a scientist arranging fossil remains found in the Cerro Guido, in the Las Chinas river valley, an unpopulated area near the border with Argentina, some 2,800 km south of Santiago, in Feb 2020. Scientists have found the remains of four types of dinosaurs in the Chilean Patagonia, an inhospitable area that has become a major fossil site over the past decade, researchers said.

PHOTO: AFP