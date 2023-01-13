Today in Pictures, Jan 13, 2023

People take a picture on a flower field in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, a worker looks at Spring Festival decorations ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year festivities in Beijing, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
50 min ago
Published
50 min ago
People take a photo on a flower field in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Jan 12, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker looks at Spring Festival decorations ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year festivities in Beijing, China, Jan 12, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing's Michael Docherty in action during stage 11 of the Dakar Rally- Shaybah to Empty Quarter Marathon in Saudi Arabia on Jan 12, 2023. . PHOTO: REUTERS
Young students of a ski school stand on an artificial snow hill near the Bavarian village of Ruhpolding, southern Germany, on Jan 11, 2023. Many ski resorts across Europe suffer under the lack of snow and high temperatures as Europe has seen what experts have said is "extreme" warm winter weather. PHOTO: AFP
A surfboard flies over the head of a surfer on the Mediterranean sea shore of Ashkelon, Israel Jan 12, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Performers hold a dress rehearsal of the Cirque du Soleil show "Kurios : Cabinet of Curiosities" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on Jan 12, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators raise their phones showing images of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a protest against cartoons depicting Khamenei published by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, outside the French embassy in Iran's capital Tehran on Jan 11, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A handout picture released on Jan 11, 2023 by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) showing a scientist arranging fossil remains found in the Cerro Guido, in the Las Chinas river valley, an unpopulated area near the border with Argentina, some 2,800 km south of Santiago, in Feb 2020. Scientists have found the remains of four types of dinosaurs in the Chilean Patagonia, an inhospitable area that has become a major fossil site over the past decade, researchers said. PHOTO: AFP
A giant spider is seen during the Insectes parade by the Sarruga Productions during the "Teatro a Mil" international festival in Santiago on Jan 12, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Fishing boats moored at a beach in Sanur on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Jan 12, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top