The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 13, 2023
People take a picture on a flower field in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, a worker looks at Spring Festival decorations ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year festivities in Beijing, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
50 min ago
Published
50 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wFd7
People take a photo on a flower field in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Jan 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker looks at Spring Festival decorations ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year festivities in Beijing, China, Jan 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing's Michael Docherty in action during stage 11 of the Dakar Rally- Shaybah to Empty Quarter Marathon in Saudi Arabia on Jan 12, 2023. .
PHOTO: REUTERS
Young students of a ski school stand on an artificial snow hill near the Bavarian village of Ruhpolding, southern Germany, on Jan 11, 2023. Many ski resorts across Europe suffer under the lack of snow and high temperatures as Europe has seen what experts have said is "extreme" warm winter weather.
PHOTO: AFP
A surfboard flies over the head of a surfer on the Mediterranean sea shore of Ashkelon, Israel Jan 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Performers hold a dress rehearsal of the Cirque du Soleil show "Kurios : Cabinet of Curiosities" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, on Jan 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators raise their phones showing images of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during a protest against cartoons depicting Khamenei published by French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, outside the French embassy in Iran's capital Tehran on Jan 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A handout picture released on Jan 11, 2023 by the Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH) showing a scientist arranging fossil remains found in the Cerro Guido, in the Las Chinas river valley, an unpopulated area near the border with Argentina, some 2,800 km south of Santiago, in Feb 2020. Scientists have found the remains of four types of dinosaurs in the Chilean Patagonia, an inhospitable area that has become a major fossil site over the past decade, researchers said.
PHOTO: AFP
A giant spider is seen during the Insectes parade by the Sarruga Productions during the "Teatro a Mil" international festival in Santiago on Jan 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Fishing boats moored at a beach in Sanur on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Jan 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top