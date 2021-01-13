Today in Pictures, Jan 13, 2021

Tree falls in Serangoon Gardens, flood hits village in Albania, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
33 min ago
Residents picked mangoes from a fallen tree at Bloxhome Drive in Serangoon Gardens on Jan 12, 2021.
Residents picked mangoes from a fallen tree at Bloxhome Drive in Serangoon Gardens on Jan 12, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/WANG HUI FEN
Children use a boat at a flooded area in Obot village, near Shkodra, Albania, Jan, 12, 2021.
Children use a boat at a flooded area in Obot village, near Shkodra, Albania, Jan, 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Police officers detain an activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India, Jan 12, 2021.
Police officers detain an activist of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party during a protest against new farm laws in New Delhi, India, Jan 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Indonesian Navy members take pictures of a part of the retrieved black box of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 12, 2021.
Indonesian Navy members take pictures of a part of the retrieved black box of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182, which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding U.S. Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, U.S.,
Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding U.S. Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, U.S., Jan 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An image taken with a drone shows damaged houses among volcanic ash deposits at the Taal volcano in Batangas, Philippines, Jan 12, 2021.
An image taken with a drone shows damaged houses among volcanic ash deposits at the Taal volcano in Batangas, Philippines, Jan 12, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Pedestrians make their way through a thick layer of snow covering the streets of Helsinki, Finland, on Jan 12, 2021.
Pedestrians make their way through a thick layer of snow covering the streets of Helsinki, Finland, on Jan 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Japanese macaques soak in a hot spring at the Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hakodate on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Jan 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
Japanese macaques soak in a hot spring at the Hakodate Tropical Botanical Garden in Hakodate on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Jan 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A woman selling artificial flowers rides her bicycle along the Long Bien bridge in Hanoi on Jan 12, 2021.
A woman selling artificial flowers rides her bicycle along the Long Bien bridge in Hanoi on Jan 12, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, Jan 13, 2021.
A worker dries fabrics after applying color at a dye factory in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, Jan 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS