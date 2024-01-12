Today in Pictures, Jan 12, 2024

Sunflowers adorn the “Van Gogh Alive” exhibition in Tokyo, The Hofburg palace being lit by pink lights in Vienna, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
2 min ago
Published
2 min ago
A visitor admiring the sunflowers installation, which is a part of the immersive exhibition "Van Gogh Alive" featuring large scale of Van Gogh artworks, produced by Grande Experiences during a media event in Tokyo on Jan 11. PHOTO : AFP
The Hofburg palace is partially lit in by pink lights during The Vienna's Confectionery Ball in Vienna, Austria, on Jan 11. PHOTO : AFP
A supporter of Taiwan People's Party (TPP) presidential candidate Ko Wen-je, wears a cape as he sits on a street during a TPP event ahead of Taiwan's presidential elections in Taipei on Jan 11. PHOTO : AFP
A group of women wearing traditional clothing relaxes on the beach at Xiamen, in China's southeast Fujian province, opposite Taiwan's Kinmen Island on Jan 11, two days before Taiwan's Presidential election. PHOTO : AFP
Two men sit outside an open restaurant at the Souk Waqif in Doha on Jan 11, on the eve of the AFC Qatar 2023 Asian Cup Group A football inaugural match between Qatar and Lebanon. PHOTO : AFP
A Swiss Air Force fighter jet flies over the mountains prior to the start of the Men's Downhill race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup event in Wengen, Switzerland, on Jan 11. AFP
A worker looking out of a window at a primitive oil facility in the Abu Ghadir area, of Syria's northeastern Kurdish-controlled Qamishli district on Jan 11. PHOTO : AFP
Relatives, friends, and others mourn next to the coffin of a Ukrainian poet and serviceman Maksym Kryvtsov who was killed fighting Russian troops, at the Saint Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, on Jan 11, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO : AFP
Athletes compete during the men's 4x7,5km relay event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, southern Germany on Jan 11. PHOTO : AFP
TOPSHOT - Tourists from Thailand take pictures of the Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque in Bandar Seri Begawan on January 11, 2024. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) PHOTO : AFP

