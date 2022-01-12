Today in Pictures, Jan 12, 2022

Preview of Light to Night Festival lights at the Padang, Novak Djokovic trains at Melbourne Park, Australia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Flight by LiteWerkz lighting up the Padang last night as artworks for the Light to Night Festival were switched on for a media preview. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic practices at Melbourne Park as questions remain over the legal battle regarding his visa to play in the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 12, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on January 10, 2022, shows a researcher preparing a goldfish to learn how to navigate with a fish-operated vehicle on land, at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, January 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on January 11, 2022, shows a goldfish navigating on land using a fish-operated vehicle developed by a research team at Ben-Gurion University in Beersheba, Israel, January 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Debris of a medical helicopter that crashed is seen as first responders work at the site, near Drexel Hill United Methodist Church, in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, U.S., January 11, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video. PHOTO: HEREDIJ OUTREACH INC VIA REUTERS
Medical staff dressed in superhero costumes of Captain America and Hulk accompany children age 6 to 11 as they receive the Sinovac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a school in Yogyakarta on January 11, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A missile is launched during what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea, January 11, 2022, in this photo released January 12, 2022, by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA VIA REUTERS
A picture taken on January, 2022, from the al-Hamra Tower shows a view of Kuwait City under heavy fog. PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters fight forest fires, in Surubi'y, Paraguay, January 10, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A surfer rides a wave as the sun sets at Seaside Beach in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 11, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

