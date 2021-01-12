Today in Pictures, Jan 12, 2021

Students at Bukit Batok Secondary School after collecting their O-level results on Jan 11, 2021. Despite the circuit breaker and school closures, 85.4 per cent of the 2020 cohort who sat the O-level examinations from June last year attained five or more passes – the best showing at the national exam in at least three decades.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN