Today in Pictures, Jan 12, 2021

Release of O-level results, residents evacuated after fire at Marine Parade condominium, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Students at Bukit Batok Secondary School after collecting their O-level results on Jan 11, 2021. Despite the circuit breaker and school closures, 85.4 per cent of the 2020 cohort who sat the O-level examinations from June last year attained five or more passes – the best showing at the national exam in at least three decades. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Ninety residents were evacuated from a Marine Parade condominium estate on Jan 11, 2021, morning after a fire broke out in an apartment unit.
Ninety residents were evacuated from a Marine Parade condominium estate on Jan 11, 2021, morning after a fire broke out in an apartment unit. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
A picture taken on Jan 11, 2021 shows a car submerged on a flooded street in the town of Fushe Kosove after heavy rain and snow showers in Kosovo.
A picture taken on Jan 11, 2021 shows a car submerged on a flooded street in the town of Fushe Kosove after heavy rain and snow showers in Kosovo. PHOTO: AFP
Suspected remains of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, are seen at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia, Jan 11, 2021.
Suspected remains of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, are seen at Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia, Jan 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of fishing boats stuck in the frozen waters off Yedan Pier in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, Jan 11, 2021, amid a cold spell.
A view of fishing boats stuck in the frozen waters off Yedan Pier in Incheon, west of Seoul, South Korea, Jan 11, 2021, amid a cold spell. PHOTO: YONHAP VIA EPA-EFE
Catholic devotees marking the Black Nazarene feast day participate in a holy mass from a road outside the Quiapo church in Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2021.
Catholic devotees marking the Black Nazarene feast day participate in a holy mass from a road outside the Quiapo church in Manila, Philippines, on Jan 9, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Farmers transport blankets and mattresses at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, Jan 11, 2021.
Farmers transport blankets and mattresses at the site of a protest against new farm laws, at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad, India, Jan 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This general view shows the side of a hill which collapsed and swept away homes the day before in Sumedang, West Java province on Jan 11, 2021, after landslides killed at least 11 people and left scores more missing.
This general view shows the side of a hill which collapsed and swept away homes the day before in Sumedang, West Java province on Jan 11, 2021, after landslides killed at least 11 people and left scores more missing.PHOTO: AFP
The Schuerener Backparadies bakery owner Tim Kortuem poses with a tablet of cakes in the shape of syringes, as the vaccination rollout against the coronavirus disease continues, in Dortmund, Germany, Jan 8, 2021.
The Schuerener Backparadies bakery owner Tim Kortuem poses with a tablet of cakes in the shape of syringes, as the vaccination rollout against the coronavirus disease continues, in Dortmund, Germany, Jan 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Boys react as a biker competes during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Sakaka and Neom, in Saudi Arabia, on Jan 11, 2021.
Boys react as a biker competes during stage 8 of the Dakar Rally 2021 between Sakaka and Neom, in Saudi Arabia, on Jan 11, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A boatman steers his boat at the partially frozen Dal Lake after a snowfall in Srinagar on Jan 9, 2021.
A boatman steers his boat at the partially frozen Dal Lake after a snowfall in Srinagar on Jan 9, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Quaker parrots look for food in the snow in Madrid on Jan 10, 2021.
Quaker parrots look for food in the snow in Madrid on Jan 10, 2021. PHOTO: AFP