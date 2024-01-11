Today in Pictures, Jan 11, 2024

Dakar Rally 2024 action in Saudi Arabia, ISU European Figure Skating Championship in full swing at Lithuania’s Zalgiris Arena, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Bahrain Raid Xtreme's French driver Sebastien Loeb and his Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin drive their car through the dunes as they compete in Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally 2024, between Al Hofuf and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, on Jan 10. PHOTO : AFP
Britain's Lydia Smart and Harry Mattick perform the pairs short program of the ISU European Figure Skating Championship 2024 in the Zalgiris Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania, on Jan 10. PHOTO : AFP
A woman prepares to take selfies for her 23rd birthday during sunset at the Pier-2 Art Center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Jan 10. PHOTO : AFP
Front row from left- France's Julia Simon, France's Sophie Chauveau, France's Jeanne Richard and France's Lou Jeanmonnot-Laurent celebrate with members of their team after winning the women's 4x6km relay event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, southern Germany on Jan 10. PHOTO : AFP
Gunma prefectural police officers work near the ruins of the popular shopping area which was destroyed by fire in the disaster-hit city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on Jan 11, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day. PHOTO : AFP
Folk dancers sit along the roadside in Islamabad, Pakistan on Jan 10. PHOTO : AFP
A picture taken from Rafah on Jan 10, shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. PHOTO : AFP
Locals check the damages to the house of the Palestinian Nofal family, who were killed during Israeli bombardment, on Jan 10, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. PHOTO : AFP
Biathletes compete at the shooting range during the women's 4x6km relay event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, southern Germany on Jan 10. PHOTO : AFP

