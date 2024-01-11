The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
Lianhe Zaobao
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 11, 2024
Dakar Rally 2024 action in Saudi Arabia, ISU European Figure Skating Championship in full swing at Lithuania’s Zalgiris Arena, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/q4YZ
Bahrain Raid Xtreme's French driver Sebastien Loeb and his Belgian co-driver Fabian Lurquin drive their car through the dunes as they compete in Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally 2024, between Al Hofuf and Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia, on Jan 10.
PHOTO : AFP
Britain's Lydia Smart and Harry Mattick perform the pairs short program of the ISU European Figure Skating Championship 2024 in the Zalgiris Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania, on Jan 10.
PHOTO : AFP
A woman prepares to take selfies for her 23rd birthday during sunset at the Pier-2 Art Center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Jan 10.
PHOTO : AFP
Front row from left- France's Julia Simon, France's Sophie Chauveau, France's Jeanne Richard and France's Lou Jeanmonnot-Laurent celebrate with members of their team after winning the women's 4x6km relay event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, southern Germany on Jan 10.
PHOTO : AFP
Gunma prefectural police officers work near the ruins of the popular shopping area which was destroyed by fire in the disaster-hit city of Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture on Jan 11, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year's Day.
PHOTO : AFP
Folk dancers sit along the roadside in Islamabad, Pakistan on Jan 10.
PHOTO : AFP
A picture taken from Rafah on Jan 10, shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
PHOTO : AFP
Locals check the damages to the house of the Palestinian Nofal family, who were killed during Israeli bombardment, on Jan 10, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
PHOTO : AFP
Biathletes compete at the shooting range during the women's 4x6km relay event of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Ruhpolding, southern Germany on Jan 10.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top