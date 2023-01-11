The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Jan 11, 2023
Two vehicles fell into a sinkhole in Chatsworth, California, Prince Harry’s Memoir Spare goes on sale and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
Several people had to be rescued after two vehicles fell into a sinkhole in Chatsworth, California, U.S., January 10, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Handout photo taken on January 11, 2023 and received from Jipapad Mayor Benjamin Ver shows residents wading through a flooded road in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar province. - At least 11 people have died in storms across the Philippines in the past week, with more heavy rain expected in already sodden regions of the disaster-prone country, authorities said on January 10.
PHOTO: AFP
The well deck, from which amphibious vehicles can be launched, of the USS Makin Island as seen during a media tour at Changi Naval Base on Jan 11, 2023. The USS Makin Island will be in Singapore to participate in a bilateral exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Singapore.
ST Photo: Kevin Lim
Copies of Prince Harry's 'Spare' memoir on display during the day of book's launch, at a Waterstones Booksellers Ltd. store in London, UK, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The memoir, according to reports, is getting buzz for chronicling a deep rift between Prince Harry and older brother Prince William.
PHOTO: Bloomberg
A balloon with the shape of Argentine football star Lionel Messi's jersey is seen during the First Moon Balloon Festival in Envigado, Antioquia Department, Colombia, on January 09, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian members of the military fire an anti-aircraft weapon, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the frontline city of Bakhmut, Ukraine, January 10, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People look at artificial snow blowing inside transparent columns as part of the decorations for the upcoming Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China, 10 January 2023. The Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival, begins on 22 January. According to the Chinese zodiac, this year represents the year of the rabbit.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People enjoy Sky Skate at Edge at Hudson Yards New York City’s highest skating rink in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2023..
PHOTO: REUTERS
