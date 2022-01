Two men carry banners with images of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (L) and national hero Simon Bolivar, before a press conference by Jorge Arreaza, the candidate of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) for the governorship of Barinas State who was defeated in Sunday's re-run gubernatorial election, in Barinas, Venezuela, on January 10, 2022. According to the first official results announced late Sunday by the National Electoral Council (CNE), Sergio Garrido won 55.36 percent of the vote in Barinas state against 41.27 percent of Arreaza, 48, who served as the country's vice president and foreign minister and was late president Hugo Chavez's son-in-law.

AFP