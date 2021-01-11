Today in Pictures, Jan 11, 2021

Severe snowstorm hits Madrid, Spain, recovery operations underway after Indonesian plane crashes into the sea, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A man walks past fallen trees on a street, during a heavy snowfall in the centre of Madrid, Spain Jan 9, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Health workers spray disinfectant over body bags containing human remains recovered from the crash site of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 at the port in Jakarta on Jan 10, 2021, following the Jan 9 crash of the airline's Boeing 737-500 aircraft into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff. PHOTO: AFP
Indonesian Red Cross search for victims buried by landslides in Sumedang, West Java Province, Indonesia, Jan 10, 2021, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Members of the Army National Guard arrive for a shift at the Capitol Building at sunrise in Washington, Jan. 10, 2021. Security has been increased at the U.S. Capitol after a pro-Trump mob broke into the building last week. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Women in kimono take pictures during "Coming-of-Age Day" celebrations in Yokohama on Jan 11, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Brazilian surfer Paulo Guido surfes on the Doce River in Governador Valadares, Brazil, on Jan 9, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Russian Emergency ministry rescuers work at the avalanche site in the town of Talnakh, 25 kilometres (16 miles) north of Norilsk on Jan 9, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Devotees praying outside the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple in Waterloo Street even as the heavens stayed opened for most of Jan 10, 2021. The weekend was marked by heavy rain brought on by the north-east monsoon surge, the second one this month, making it the wettest January in the past 30 years. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Fishermen scoop up gray mullet which froze to death during a recent cold wave with nets at a farm in Muan, South Korea, Jan 11, 2021. PHOTO: YONHAP VIA REUTERS
A man falls while riding a wakeboard at a park on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Jan 10, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE