Today in Pictures, Jan 10, 2024

Bullet trains leaving Nanjing south railway station, smoke rising from chimneys of the rooftops in Prague, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
Aerial photo showing bullet trains leaving Nanjing south railway station in Nanjing, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Jan 9. PHOTO : AFP
Smoke rises from chimneys of the rooftops in Prague during sunrise on Jan 9 with temperatures of minus 11 degrees Celsius in the Czech capital. PHOTO : AFP
A wild horse roaming trough a flooded Danube river island, Krcedinska Ada, north-west of Belgrade. After being trapped for days by high waters on the river island people evacuating cows and wild horses, in Krcedinska Ada, north-west of Belgrade, on Jan 9. PHOTO : AFP
View of the the village of Lauterbrunnen (bellow) seen from the ski resort of Wengen in the Bernese Alps on Jan 9. PHOTO : AFP
Irrigated circular fields in the desert seen during the 4th stage of the Dakar rally between Al Salamiya and Al Hofuf in Saudi Arabia on Jan 9. PHOTO : AFP
A voter shows the indelible ink mark after casting her vote at a polling station during general elections in Thimphu on Jan 9. PHOTO : AFP
Lenticular clouds floating above the Paine Massif at Torres del Paine National Park in Chile's Magallanes Region in southern Chile, 400 km northwest of Punta Arenas, on Jan 8. PHOTO : AFP
A man walks next to a destroyed car following an overnight Israeli raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, on Jan 9, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. PHOTO : AFP

