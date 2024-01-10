The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Jan 10, 2024
Bullet trains leaving Nanjing south railway station, smoke rising from chimneys of the rooftops in Prague, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
Twitter
FB Messenger
Email
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/9muP
Aerial photo showing bullet trains leaving Nanjing south railway station in Nanjing, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on Jan 9.
PHOTO : AFP
Smoke rises from chimneys of the rooftops in Prague during sunrise on Jan 9 with temperatures of minus 11 degrees Celsius in the Czech capital.
PHOTO : AFP
A wild horse roaming trough a flooded Danube river island, Krcedinska Ada, north-west of Belgrade. After being trapped for days by high waters on the river island people evacuating cows and wild horses, in Krcedinska Ada, north-west of Belgrade, on Jan 9.
PHOTO : AFP
View of the the village of Lauterbrunnen (bellow) seen from the ski resort of Wengen in the Bernese Alps on Jan 9.
PHOTO : AFP
Irrigated circular fields in the desert seen during the 4th stage of the Dakar rally between Al Salamiya and Al Hofuf in Saudi Arabia on Jan 9.
PHOTO : AFP
A voter shows the indelible ink mark after casting her vote at a polling station during general elections in Thimphu on Jan 9.
PHOTO : AFP
Lenticular clouds floating above the Paine Massif at Torres del Paine National Park in Chile's Magallanes Region in southern Chile, 400 km northwest of Punta Arenas, on Jan 8.
PHOTO : AFP
A man walks next to a destroyed car following an overnight Israeli raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, on Jan 9, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top