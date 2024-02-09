Today in Pictures, Feb 9, 2024

A reflection off the waters of the Bagmati RIver showing Nepalese Hindu women waiting to collect holy water during the 'Madhav Narayan' festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Feb 9, 2024. The festival is a full month-long event devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, which is dedicated to the God Shiva and Goddess Swastania.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE