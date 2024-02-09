Today in Pictures, Feb 9, 2024

Opening ceremony of River Hongbao 2024 at Gardens by the Bay; roasted pigs for sale at a market in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebrations in Phnom Penh; and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Visitors watching a light show incorporating the Supertrees, a 140m-long dragon lantern and a God of Fortune figurine during the opening ceremony of River Hongbao 2024 at Gardens by the Bay on Feb 8, 2024. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Workers carrying roasted pigs for sale at a market in preparation for the Lunar New Year celebrations in Phnom Penh on Feb 9, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A reflection off the waters of the Bagmati RIver showing Nepalese Hindu women waiting to collect holy water during the 'Madhav Narayan' festival in Kathmandu, Nepal on Feb 9, 2024. The festival is a full month-long event devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, which is dedicated to the God Shiva and Goddess Swastania. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dragon dancers from the Moe Nagar Lion and Dragon performance group performing at the Pun Hlaing's Chinese New Year evening bazaar in Yangon, Myanmar, on Feb 9 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Visitors at the Lunar New Year fair at Victoria Park in Hong Kong on Feb. 8, 2024. PHOTO: Bloomberg
A newly installed sculpture by French street artist James Colomina depicting two kids holding hands. One of them is wearing a Jewish kippah while the other, a Palestinian keffiyeh, looking at a heart-shaped CND peace sign made up of red hand prints, in Barcelona on Feb 8, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A handout picture released by the Icelandic Coast Guard on Feb 8, 2024 showing billowing smoke and flowing lava pouring out of a new fissure during a new volcanic eruption on the outskirts of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland. PHOTO: AFP

